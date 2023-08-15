Tanguy Ndombele may well be world football’s greatest enigma.

How can a player with such immense talent be set for a move to Turkey at the age of just 26?

Well, as Kevin Durant once said, hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard, and sadly, it looks as though Ndombele’s application has been called into question once again.

However, despite all of the drama around Ndombele, the reality is that he’s still incredible at training, and according to Alasdair Gold, speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, many at Spurs believe that Ndombele is the most gifted player they’ve ever seen on a training pitch.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Ndombele unreal

Gold shared what he knows about the Frenchman.

“People know my views on Tanguy, the amount of players I have spoken to and the people in the club who say that in training sessions he’s the most gifted player they’ve ever been on the training pitch with. I think Gareth Bale has said similar, but that’s not enough, there’s so much more to it,” Gold said.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Hasn’t translated

Ndombele can do all of the tricks and turns he wants on the training pitch, but if it doesn’t translate to Premier League football, he’s not of any use to Tottenham.

We’ve seen this story so many times before. Natural talents who shine in training and look a level above, but when it comes to putting them in a big match alongside 21 other players, they either freeze up or don’t work hard enough to showcase their talents.

Ndombele could have been an absolute superstar for any team, but now it looks as though we may look back on this one as something of a wasted career for a player who could’ve achieved so much more.