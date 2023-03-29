‘The money is irrelevent’: Kevin Campbell reacts to rumour coming out of Arsenal on Tuesday











Kevin Campbell has been reacting to reports that Bukayo Saka is very close to signing a new Arsenal contract.

Speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Kevin Campbell has been discussing the rumours about Bukayo Saka and his new contract.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Tuesday that the winger is indeed very close to signing a new big-money deal with the Gunners and Campbell is very excited about the prospect of Saka putting pen to paper.

Campbell says that what Saka is being paid is utterly irrelevant, all that matters is that Arsenal are securing a superstar’s long-term future at the club.

The money doesn’t matter

Campbell gave his verdict on Saka signing a new deal.

“The money is irrelevant for me, yes he’s getting a big contract and whatever, but we shouldn’t even talk money. The key isn’t money, it’s securing him at the football club for a long time. We’ve secured him, we’ve secured Martinelli, we’ve secured Gabriel, there’s Odegaard and Saliba to come, this team are outperforming their contracts,” Campbell said.

Priceless

Campbell is absolutely right, the money doesn’t matter when it comes to signing Saka down to a new deal.

Whether it’s £300,000 a week, £500,000 a week or even £1m-a-week, Saka is proving to be absolutely priceless to Arsenal right now.

Yes, they’re paying him huge sums, but when you consider how much his transfer value must be at this point and how valuable he is to Mikel Arteta’s team, you can’t argue that they’re not getting value for money.

Simply put, there is no other player like Saka that Arsenal could get their hands on at the moment, and for that reason, he is priceless.

