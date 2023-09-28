‘The message coming from the club’: Fabrizio Romano shares what he’s now hearing about Kai Havertz at Arsenal

Kai Havertz hasn’t had the best of starts to life at Arsenal.

The German has struggled to make any sort of impact since signing for the north London club. He’s failed to register a single goal or assist since arriving at the Emirates, and fans are starting to lose patience.

While supporters are getting fed up of Havertz, the club aren’t losing faith in the former Chelsea man just yet.

Indeed, according to Fabrizio Romano, writing for Caught Offside, Arsenal’s board and Mikel Arteta are standing by their man as they plan to protect Kai Havertz as they see him as a player who can play an important role for the Gunners in years to come.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Arsenal sticking by Havertz

Romano shared what he knows about Havertz.

“Of course, it was not an easy beginning of the season for the player, but the message coming from the club and the coaching staff, those close to Mikel Arteta and those close to the board, is that they will protect Kai Havertz,” Romano wrote.

“Arsenal were fantastic last season so for Havertz to adapt to new tactics, new methods and a new way of playing was not completely easy, but the club are absolutely confident and trust him. They paid big money because they believe that he’s an important player with skill and good potential to show in the future. Of course, as I mentioned, not an easy August or September for Kai Havertz but the Gunners will keep going with him. No drama, no panic and they are prepared to fight together.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

For how long?

Arsenal are currently sticking with Kai Havertz, but we have to wonder how long this experiment can go on for.

The German, quite simply, hasn’t been good enough this season, and we have to think that if his form doesn’t improve soon, he will be dropped soon for Fabio Vieira who has looked incredibly bright when he has played this season.

Havertz has to improve if he wants to keep his place in the team, that’s for sure.