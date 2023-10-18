‘The link with Liverpool is clear’: Fabrizio Romano says Klopp may sign ‘one of the best talents in the world’

Jamal Musiala has been linked with Liverpool over the past few days, and it’s been easy to turn your nose up at these rumours.

Indeed, Musiala is one of the best players in the world playing for one of the biggest clubs on the planet, and the idea of a player like this joining Liverpool after a big summer of spending sounds a bit far-fetched.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, the link to Liverpool is indeed legitimate as Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Musiala and knows just how talented this young man is.

Klopp likes Musiala

Romano shared what he knows about the Bayern Munich star.

“What I wanted to say is that at the moment Jamal Musiala’s contract expires in 2026, and there is still no agreement with Bayern to extend the contract. Why? Because the discussion was with the old management of Bayern, then the management changed and it’s still changing. This is why the timing of the extension changed,” Romano said.

“For Bayern, it is an absolute priority. They know that other clubs will be in the race, we’ve had reports of Liverpool, but trust me, it’s not just Liverpool, many important clubs around Europe are keeping eyes on Musiala. Clubs in Spain, in England, not just Liverpool.

“The link with Liverpool is clear, they have Jurgen Klopp there who knows the talent of the player as a German manager very well, but people at Manchester City and Chelsea have been keeping an eye on Musiala as he’s one of the best talents in the world,” Romano said.

Imagine

This is a very exciting rumour, and one we can’t help but salivate over.

Musiala is a world-class talent, and while he’s not exactly a Klopp player, we’re sure that the Liverpool boss could find a way to make him work in this team.

Musiala has all of the talent in the world, and at the age of just 20, he’s got so much room to grow and improve.

Imagining the idea of Musiala coming to the Premier League is very exciting, and who knows? Perhaps we could see him in a red shirt soon.