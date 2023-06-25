Tottenham Hotspur are admirers of West Ham’s Europa Conference League final hero Jarrod Bowen.

That is according to a report this week from The Athletic, which noted that the Hammers are highly unlikely to sell the England international in this window.

Of course, Tottenham fans would probably be holding out little hope of a deal for Jarrod Bowen anyway. However, it would certainly be a huge statement of intent if Spurs were able to convince the forward to make the move.

Photo by PETER KOHALMI/AFP via Getty Images

Certainly, one ace Tottenham could potentially have up their sleeve if they did target Bowen is that he would get the chance to play with Harry Kane on a regular basis.

Tottenham target Bowen lauded Harry Kane

Obviously, that would potentially depend on Kane staying at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the remainder of his career at the very highest level.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

But if Kane does stay and Tottenham do make a move, Bowen may well be tempted by the opportunity to play alongside him – based on comments he made just last year.

Bowen picked out Kane as the hardest trainer during an England camp. And he went on to outline what it was about him which particularly caught his eye.

“In terms of hardest trainer, Harry Kane. We did finishing yesterday, I wasn’t keeping up with him,” Bowen said, in a video posted on England’s YouTube channel. “I was like, ‘oh my god, this guy is a joke’.

“Right foot, left foot, header, shoulder. That is the level he sets for himself, he probably gets annoyed when he misses. Yesterday was just an eye-opener – this is the level. This is what the level needs to be.”

Clearly, Tottenham face a monumental task if they want to try and sign Bowen this summer or in a future window. And his decision – if given the choice – is not going to simply come down to whether he gets to play with Harry Kane.

But the interest from Spurs does send out a warning to West Ham. If they do not kick on from that famous night in Prague, they are going to see their star players head elsewhere.

And if next year proves to be a disappointment, Bowen is surely going to be someone who attracts a lot of bids from their Premier League rivals.