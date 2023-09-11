Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was his nation’s hero last night after scoring an 86th minute winner in Denmark’s 1-0 win.

Hojbjerg took aim and fired into the bottom corner much to the delight of the 1,600 Danish fans who had travelled to Finland.

And as a result Denmark’s Ekstra Bladet labelled Hojbjerg ‘the great hero’ of their night in Finland.

Hojbjerg has long been a key player for Denmark but this moment may have meant even more to him after his recent spell out of the team at Tottenham.

It seemed very likely that the Dane would leave Spurs this summer with Atletico de Madrid heavily linked.

Moreover, Hojbjerg had a chance to leave the club for Fulham on deadline day – something he turned down.

Perhaps the 28-year-old will now be hoping this performance can go someway to regaining his spot in Spurs’ first eleven.

Hojbjerg has mainly been a spectator since Ange Postecoglou arrived but it does now seem he is putting considerable pressure on Pape Matar Sarr’s spot.

And whilst Sarr is performing admirably, it’s hard to keep Hojbjerg out of any team

It has been something of a surprise that Spurs were seemingly quite accepting of Hojbjerg leaving this summer.

Although Postecoglou will have his own plans for the club’s style and approach, Hojbjerg does seem a player who can adapt his skill set quite widely.

The Dane has been crucial for Spurs in recent years and is someone you’d imagine they will need across the season.

£15m Hojbjerg was quite brilliant in both the Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte eras.

It may be a case that the midfielder simply fancied a new challenge, and one can understand why Atletico de Madrid would be tempting.

But given Denmark’s Hojbjerg remains at Tottenham, you would now expect his international form to bring him closer to a starting role again.

