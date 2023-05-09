'The funny thing': Journalist now shares what Sam Allardyce did when he found out Leeds had sacked Bielsa











Sam Allardyce offered himself to Leeds United over a year ago after the sacking of Marcelo Bielsa.

Speaking on The Athletic Football Podcast, Adam Crafton was speaking about Allardyce’s relationship with Leeds United over the years and he says that Big Sam actually offered himself to Leeds after Bielsa left.

Of course, as we all know, Leeds had their Bielsa replacement lined up almost immediately, in the shape of Jesse Marsch, but after failed stints for both Marsch and Javi Gracia, Allardyce has ended up in the Leeds hotseat.

Photo by Rui Vieira – Pool/Getty Images

Allardyce asked the question

Crafton shared what he knows about Allardyce.

“The funny thing about Big Sam is that even after Bielsa left last year he was in touch with Leeds saying he thinks he could do a job, so this has been going on for quite a long time. As long as Victor Orta was there that was never going to happen, but once it came down to Angus Kinnear it was Sam Allardyce, Lee Bowyer, Simon Grayson, swimming in much more humble pools you’d say,” Crafton said.

Imagine

Could you imagine the culture shock at Leeds if they went directly from Marcelo Bielsa to Sam Allardyce?

Of course, the Whites have made that transition gradually over the last 15 months, but they’ve slowly moved away from Bielsa’s style with Marsch, then Gracia and ultimately Allardyce.

There would have been a mutiny amongst the Leeds United fanbase if Bielsa was sacked just for Allardyce to come in, but now, Allardyce has been seen as a clear top choice for the job as Leeds have just three games to save their skins in the Premier League.

Big Sam and Leeds were bound to cross paths at some point, and now, it’s finally happened.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

