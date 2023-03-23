The four first team players who have been in Tottenham training this week











Tottenham Hotspur players are facing an uncertain few days ahead with speculation surrounding Antonio Conte’s future at the club.

Conte looks set to leave Spurs this week, with The Telegraph reporting that the club are expected to part ways with the Italian during the international break.

Of course, it comes after Conte launched a scathing attack on his players after the late collapse at Southampton last weekend.

Many of Tottenham’s key players have headed off on international duty, but Clement Lenglet, Japhet Tanganga, Lucas Moura and Arnaut Danjuma have been at Hotspur Way.

Four first-team players in Tottenham training this week

Football.London reports that all four first-team players have been around the training ground this week.

They have been accompanied by back-up goalkeepers Brandon Austin and Alfie Whiteman.

The outlet notes that both Ryan Mason and Cristian Stellini have been taking training while Conte is in Italy.

Of course, all four players did miss out on an international call-up, so it was likely that they would have been the only squad members present at Tottenham this week, regardless of Conte’s situation.

Danjuma, Tanganga and Moura have all struggled for minutes this season, so it’s no surprise that they all remained in north London.

As for Lenglet, he’s featured regularly under Conte but his last appearance for France came way back in November 2021.

It seems likely that Conte will be leaving Tottenham during the international break, but there is yet to be any confirmation from the club.

It’s difficult to see how the Italian can continue in north London after his explosive comments on his squad and the club’s lack of silverware under the current owners, ENIC.

