‘The form he’s in’: Sky pundit stunned by £192k-a-week Tottenham player

Tottenham Hotspur have made it three Premier League wins in a row and are up to second in the Premier League table.

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs ran out 5-2 winners at Burnley on Saturday, with Son Heung-min bagging his fourth Premier League hat-trick.

James Maddison and Cristian Romero also got on the scoresheet for Tottenham, whose style of football is thrilling Spurs fans and neutrals alike.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Son has had to wait until Spurs’ fourth Premier League game of the season to get on the scoresheet. However, the floodgates have well and truly opened.

He broke his duck on 16 minutes as Tottenham restored parity after the hosts’ fourth-minute opener.

And what a goal it was too, as Son exchanged passes with Manor Solomon before chipping past the opposition keeper.

The £192,000-a-week star got his second in the 63rd minute, with Tottenham 3-1 up thanks to Maddison and Romero’s contributions.

Son clinically fired home his second before completing his hat-trick just three minutes later from Pedro Porro’s pass.

‘Game over!’

Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison, covering the game on Soccer Saturday, loved what he saw from the Spurs captain.

“The football from Tottenham is outstanding,” he said, as per the Sky Sports website.

“One and two touch. Son is never going to miss with the form he’s in. Game over!”

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Tottenham are a joy to watch right now, while Son has stepped up superbly both as a player and as a captain.

Obviously we all know he’s an incredible player, but to see him on form and firing on all cylinders is amazing to see.