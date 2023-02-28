The five words Everton hero Tim Cahill told Richarlison at FIFA awards last night











The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 took place in Paris last night and Everton legend Tim Cahill met Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison at the event.

The Brazilian was a fan favourite during his time at Goodison Park.

He spent four years at Everton, played over 150 games and scored more than 50 goals in all competitions for the Toffees. He left the club for Tottenham last summer.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Richarlison was an excellent player for Everton and every Toffees fan knew there would come a day when he would leave Merseyside for one of the top clubs in the country.

Tottenham came calling last summer and the two sides agreed a deal worth £60 million for the transfer (Sky Sports).

Richarlison is yet to score a league goal for Spurs since his big-money move, while Everton are 18th in the table and are in another relegation battle.

The Toffees have scored just 17 goals in 24 games this season – they could sure do with someone like Richarlison in the squad now, who managed at least 10 goals in every campaign he was involved with at Everton.

Cahill and Richarlison caught up with each other at the FIFA awards last night and the Everton legend had five words to say to the Brazilian – “We miss you at Everton!”

We’re sure Everton fans will echo that sentiment.

Photo by Joe Maher – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

TBR View:

Both Everton and Richarlison haven’t scored enough goals this season.

The Toffees looked really poor under Frank Lampard in the first half of the campaign. The Englishman saved them from the drop last time, but he just couldn’t get the results he would’ve liked this time around.

Selling Richarlison, who guaranteed 10 goals a season, and not really replacing him is proving to be a really costly error by the Toffees, but with Sean Dyche at the helm, you fancy them to avoid the drop.

As for Richarlison, zero league goals almost eight months after his £60 million transfer is not a great look at all. He’ll be desperate to change that in the coming weeks and months.

Photo by Joe Maher – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

