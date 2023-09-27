Callum Wilson has now admitted that he loves playing against £27m Arsenal defender

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has now admitted that he loves playing against Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

Wilson was speaking on ‘The Footballer’s Football Podcast’ and was asked which defender in the Premier League he liked facing.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

And whilst he didn’t criticise Gabriel, he did say that the Brazilian’s style brought out the best in him.

Wilson said: “Off the top of my head the first person that comes to mind is Gabriel at Arsenal.

“I know 100% any time I play against Arsenal and I’m up against him he is going to try and rough me up.

“He’s going to kick me, he’s going to smash me and it actually brings out the best in me.”

Of course, that’s not to mean that centre-back will be changing his play style any time soon.

Gabriel did keep a clean sheet when facing Wilson on his last visit St. James’ Park when Arsenal picked up a 2-0 win.

Arsenal aren’t scheduled to play Newcastle until November when they will once again make the visit up North.

But Wilson’s comments will certainly add a little bit more spice to his next meeting with Arsenal’s Gabriel.

Gabriel is likely to be someone that Arsenal rest when they travel to Brentford in the EFL Cup tonight.

Jakub Kiwior will reportedly start the game and is likely to take the Brazilian’s spot at left centre-back.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Arsenal fans will probably expect to see Takehiro Tomiyasu lining up alongside him at left-back.

Tomiyasu being a player who could now be putting Oleksandr Zinchenko’s spot under threat.

Nonetheless, as the season goes on the whole Arsenal defence including £27m Gabriel will probably look forward to facing Wilson when they hear these comments.

One would doubt that Wilson is going to suddenly expect defenders to sit off him now, but it will certainly add an interesting dynamic.