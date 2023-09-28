‘The feeling was’: Journalist now shares why Qatar didn’t end up investing in Tottenham Hotspur

Daniel Levy has been making all sorts of headlines at Tottenham recently.

The Spurs chairman very rarely speaks in public, but over the past week, we’ve been lucky enough to hear from him twice, once in a fan forum and once in an interview with Bloomberg.

When speaking to Bloomberg, Levy outright suggested that he would be open to investment at Spurs.

Cue all sorts of speculation about a takeover.

Indeed, the rumour mill has gone into overdrive after Levy’s comments about investment at Spurs, and, one interesting story that is being discussed again is the potential of Qatari investment into Tottenham.

Daniel Levy and Nasser Al-Khelaifi did meet in January, and it is thought that a potential investment was discussed.

However, according to Tom Barclay, speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, the Qataris stepped away from Tottenham as they deemed the asking price to be too expensive.

Spurs too expensive

Barclay shared what he knows about QSI and Spurs.

“He specifically said he doesn’t want to leave, so I think it’s fair to infer he would be open to selling a minority state rather than a full takeover. The fact that, for example, Qatari Sports Investments were looking last January, but it was too expensive was generally what the feeling was, so they moved onto other opportunities, suggests they weren’t really open to selling it unless they got an astronomical offer,” Barclay said.

How much?

We can’t even begin to imagine how much Tottenham were being valued at if QSI deemed this deal to be too expensive to do.

To put it bluntly, the Qataris have an almost bottomless pit of cash to spend however they please, and if they thought that Tottenham were too expensive we can only imagine that they were presented with an extortionate price.

Don’t be shocked if Spurs struggle to find outside investment if they’re driving this sort of bargain.