'The fastest': Liverpool have a player on their books who is even quicker than Erling Haaland – PL defender











Tosin Adarabioyo has named Darwin Nunez as the fastest player he’s ever come up against.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Fulham centre-back was asked who the fastest player he’s ever faced is, and he said that the Liverpool star gave him his toughest test to date.

Just last weekend, Tosin played against Erling Haaland and he says that he could easily have chosen Haaland for his answer here, but he stated that during the first game of the season at Craven Cottage, Nunez gave him the runaround.

Nunez quicker than Haaland

Tosin said Nunez is the fastest player he’s faced.

“The fastest player I’ve ever played against? I could say Haaland here, but I’m going to say Darwin Nunez, he got me running the fastest to be fair. It was the first game of the season and a ball over the top and we both clocked the highest sprint speed over that weekend and I clocked the fastest speed of a centre-back in the league and I still hold that record now to be fair, so I’ll have to say Darwin Nunez on that one,” Tosin said.

No slouch

If Tosin is saying that you’re one of the fastest strikers in the Premier League, then you must be absolutely rapid.

Tosin himself is no slouch. As he says he clocked the fastest speed for a centre-back in the Premier League this year, but, even still, he couldn’t deal with Nunez.

That day at Craven Cottage, Nunez was an absolute menace. He came off the bench to cause Fulham all sorts of problems, rescuing a point for Liverpool with a late goal.

Nunez needs to refine his edges, but physically, he’s head and shoulders above most others.

