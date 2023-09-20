‘The eye test tells you’: Pundit says £35m Arsenal player is looking way better than Kai Havertz at the moment

Arsenal have an incredibly deep squad at the moment, and a deep squad always leads to selection headaches.

As has been heavily publicised this week, Mikel Arteta has a big decision to make in the goalkeeping department at the moment, while there is also a big decision to make in the midfield.

Indeed, as many will know, Kai Havertz has struggled since arriving at Arsenal, and, on Sunday, he lost his place in the starting XI to Fabio Vieira against Everton.

Havertz was a £65m signing this summer, so he is expected to regain his place in the team at some point, but according to Adrian Clarke, speaking on the Handbrake Off Podcast, Vieira is actually looking like the better player when you watch the two at the moment.

Vieira looking better

Clarke gave his verdict on the £35m player and Havertz.

“Kai Havertz and Vieira. The eye test tells you that Vieira is the better bet at the moment. But it will be interesting to see what happens. I do suspect that Kai Havertz might play because his best performances at Chelsea were in the Champions League,” Clarke said.

Earned his chance

Clarke is absolutely right, Vieira is looking better than Havertz at the moment, and it has to be said that he’s earned the right to start for Arsenal.

Of course, with Champions League commitments back at the Emirates, rotation will be key this season, so you may well see Havertz start against PSV, but in this weekend’s north London derby, don’t be shocked if Vieira gets the nod.

Havertz hasn’t been good enough while Vieira has stepped up, and now, it looks like the pecking order may have changed at Arsenal.