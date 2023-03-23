‘The expectation is’: Arsenal won’t be signing ‘superstar’ because of his wage demands – journalist











Speaking on The Gooner Talk YouTube channel, Football London’s Tom Canton has been discussing Jude Bellingham’s future and the idea of Arsenal getting involved in the race for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

The so-called ‘superstar’ is seemingly going to be at the heart of one of the biggest transfer stories of the summer, and while Arsenal haven’t been linked per se, there have been whispers about the Gunners potentially making a move from various pundits.

Canton has now been asked if Arsenal could indeed make a move for Bellingham, and he’s, sadly, shot down this rumour, stating that his wage demands make a move almost impossible as the Gunners do not want to disrupt their dressing room by making a new, unproven, signing their top earner.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Bellingham to Arsenal won’t happen

The journalist shared what he knows about Bellingham.

“If Arsenal sell everyone we’re expecting them to sell why couldn’t they afford a bid for Bellingham?” Canton was asked.

“The expectation is around the wages. He’s expected to earn £250-300,000-a-week. That’s what certain circles seem to think. If that isn’t the case I don’t think there is an argument to make that Arsenal won’t be in the race to sign him,” Canton said.

“But if he does want that money then it wouldn’t make much sense for Arsenal to break their wage structure for Bellingham. No matter how good the player is, the dynamic of the group is very important and that’s why Arsenal wouldn’t break their transfer and wage record for Bellingham. Record for existing players that is as we know Aubameyang and Ozil were on more than £300,000-a-week.”

Not worth it

As good of a player as Bellingham is believed to be, Arsenal are right to not be in the race to sign him this summer.

As the Gunners know all too well, a wage structure is important if you’re going to have a harmonious squad – just look at how Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s new contracts changed everything a few years ago.

Arsenal have a really good thing going at the moment, and while Bellingham is considered by many to be an incredibly talented footballer, Arsenal shouldn’t make any signings that could jeopardise the squad’s harmony.

Bellingham could be a great signing, but not on those wages.

Show all