Dominik Szoboszlai has to be considered one of the very best signings in the Premier League this season.

The Hungarian has been absolutely incredible since signing for Liverpool this summer, and, in all honesty, he’s taken many by surprise.

Indeed, after a number of players in recent years struggled since arriving from the Bundesliga, many didn’t expect Szoboszlai to hit the ground running after his move from RB Leipzig, but he’s quickly proven all of his doubters wrong.

One man who didn’t doubt Szoboszlai for a single second was Jurgen Klinsmann, speaking on ESPN, the German stated that he’s not at all surprised that the midfielder is doing so well for Liverpool, describing him as the complete player.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Szoboszlai the complete player

Klinsmann gave his verdict on Liverpool’s summer signing.

“It’s no surprise to me because he already showed in the Bundesliga his capabilities, not only to finish off things and score goals, also his workrate. He is the complete player, he can influence the game in the entire match and when he has confidence from his manager he’s able to go from game to game to game and keep consistency in his performances, so it’s not a surprise at all,” Klinsmann said.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Has it all

Klinsmann calls Szboszlai the complete player, and that is a spot on summary.

Szoboszlai, seemingly, doesn’t have a single fault in his game, he can run with the ball, he can strike the ball, he can find a killer pass, and he doesn’t shirk his defensive responsibilities either.

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a player like this at Liverpool, and, all of a sudden, that £60m fee spent on the Hungarian this summer looks like an absolute bargain.

Liverpool needed a world-class midfielder to come in this summer, and they’ve certainly found one here.