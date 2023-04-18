‘The club are’: Gold shares the ‘really interesting’ thing Spurs are briefing about their manager search now











Alasdair Gold has claimed that Tottenham are denying every single report stating that they have a leading managerial candidate right now.

Speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, Gold shared an insight into some of the communication within Spurs, and he says that the club are actively briefing the media that reports regarding certain managers are wide of the mark.

Gold speculates that the club are wary of repeating the farce of 2021 that saw numerous credible links to managers emerge in the media before the negotiations eventually collapsed.

Spurs denying everything

Gold shared what he’s heard from Tottenham.

“What’s really interesting is that the club are really actively denying anything that suggests that there may be a leading candidate. Anything that comes out there is a very active making all the media aware ‘no, this isn’t the case’. There’s a real wariness of repeating the farce of 2021 when we knew there were so many people they spoke to,” Gold said.

Close to their chests

Tottenham are playing this whole thing quite close to their chests on this occasion, and it’s good to see the club acting in such a manner.

Back in 2021, the constant leaks and transparency led to anger and frustration amongst the fanbase as by the time Nuno Espirito Santo was appointed it was very clear that he wasn’t the club’s first-choice, but now, we have no idea who the club’s first-choice actually is.

Of course, leaks are bound to emerge and we’ve heard plenty of names linked to this Spurs job, but we’ve not had any concrete reports to suggest there is a clear frontrunner at this point.

This is certainly an intriguing situation and Spurs are handling this slightly differently this time around.

