Arsenal’s midfield has been an unsolvable puzzle for so many years.

The Gunners have had some excellent midfield players over the years from Cesc Fabregas to Santi Cazorla, but they’ve very rarely been able to field a fully functional midfield unit.

Many attribute Arsenal’s midfield failings to the club’s failure to replace Patrick Vieira after his departure in 2005, but now, according to Adrian Clarke, Arsenal may finally have the man for the job.

Indeed, according to Clarke, speaking on the Handbrake Off Podcast, Declan Rice is very similar to Vieira in terms of how he reads the game and his presence on the pitch.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Just like Vieira

Clarke was full of praise for Rice.

“He does yeah. The player I played with that he’s closest to is Vieira in terms of that anticipation, presence and aura. He just reads everything and understands the game pretty much better than anyone else on the field, that’s what Declan Rice does. He’s learned under a defensive coach in David Moyes and I’m not a huge fan of Moyes, but he’s taught him well in terms of positions he needs to take up,” Clarke said.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Needs the right partner

Rice has been fantastic for Arsenal in the midfield so far this season, but, somehow, the Gunners’ midfield still hasn’t been quite right.

Indeed, while Rice has hit the ground running, the same can’t be said of Kai Havertz, and Arsenal are still struggling in that area due to the German’s underperformance.

With the right partner for Rice, Arsenal could have one of the best midfields in England, but, as of yet, we’re yet to see this midfield unit at its best.

Let’s hope that Rice finds the right partner at Arsenal very soon.