Kai Havertz has officially been an Arsenal player for a couple of weeks now.

The German signed for the Gunners towards the end of June, and while he’s yet to play with his new teammates, he’s certainly settling into his new surroundings.

Indeed, Havertz is getting to know the rest of the squad, and according to Chris Wheatley, there’s one player at Arsenal Havertz is closer to than any other.

Speaking on the National World YouTube channel, Wheatley noted that Havertz is very close with Jorginho, stating that the pair, of course, have a pre-existing relationship from their time together at Chelsea.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Havertz and Jorginho are close

Wheatley shared some insight into Havertz at Arsenal.

“We can expect to see one signing in action, Kai Havertz, he has travelled with the squad, he hasn’t trained so much with the team, but he will get a few days getting to know them all. In fact he knows a couple of them already with Jorginho being the closest, his former Chelsea teammate of course,” Wheatley said.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Should settle easily

It’s early days for Havertz in terms of settling in at Arsenal, but it shouldn’t be too difficult for him to get to grips with life in north London.

Indeed, he has Jorginho alongside him which is a massive help, and the fact that the Italian himself took to life at Arsenal like a duck to water says a lot too.

Jorginho settled at Arsenal immediately, and if he has a similar sort of personality to Havertz, it shouldn’t be too hard for the German to do the same.

Just like his former Chelsea teammate, don’t be shocked if Havertz does hit the ground running.