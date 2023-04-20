‘The best’: Paul Merson says nobody in England can do what Liverpool 24-year-old can











All of a sudden the narrative around Trent Alexander-Arnold this season has completely changed.

Since moving into his new hybrid midfield/full-back role, the England international can’t get enough praise from pundits, despite the fact a number of experts were saying just how rotten a footballer he is just a few weeks ago.

Alexander-Arnold deserves all of the praise coming his way at the moment, and the most recent pundit to wax lyrical about the defender is Paul Merson.

Indeed, writing in his column for SportsKeeda, Merson hailed Alexander-Arnold, stating that he’s the best passer of the ball in England, stating that he really likes this new role he’s in.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

England’s best passer

Merson raved about the Liverpool right-back.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold is the best passer of the ball in England. He can spray the ball all over the pitch, and he can put it on a six-pence. He doesn’t play safe passes and will rip it up against lesser teams, but I don’t know if it’ll work against the big guns. His passing is second to none at Liverpool and I like what he’s trying – it’s very expansive,” Merson wrote.

Every club in the bag

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a world-class passer, and while others may have something to say about Merson’s claim, there truly is nobody who can do what Trent can.

The full-back has ever club in the bag when it comes to passing. He can hit 60 yard diagonals, crosses from deep, crosses from the by-line, killer through balls and a whole range of set-pieces.

He’s blessed with a talent that very few people have, and he deserves to be acknowledged for his brilliance.

As Merson says, nobody in England can hold a torch to Alexander-Arnold when it comes to passing ability.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

