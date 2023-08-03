‘The best’: Ledley King says Tottenham really miss player Levy sold for £13m

Tottenham’s golden generation may have been and gone.

The north London club were in a Champions League final a few years ago, and now, they’re struggling to even qualify for Europe.

Without even realising it, Spurs have been through their golden generation, and there aren’t many players from that era left at the club now.

Indeed, there have been some high-profile departures at Spurs in recent years, but perhaps none have been as important as the departures of Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

The Belgian pair formed one of the Premier League’s best centre-half pairings at Tottenham, and according to Ledley King, speaking on a Twitter Space on Wednesday evening, Spurs are dearly missing both Alderweireld and Vertonghen at the moment.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Spurs missing Toby and Jan

King gave his verdict on these two.

“Do you think we’ve missed Toby and Jan at the back?” King was asked.

“Yeah I think they’re two of the best centre-halves we’ve had for a long time, there’s no doubt that you’re going to miss players like that,” King said.

“There’s no doubt we were lucky to have those two at the same time. I’ll tell you what I like about them, they were so calm the both of them, they never panicked in there, they stayed on their feet and they were readers of the game. I could’ve played with either of them.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Irreplaceable

Tottenham are missing Alderweireld and Vertonghen, and in all honesty, these two may be irreplaceable as a partnership.

Not only are they two of the most talented defenders the Premier League has ever seen, they had a chemistry that is impossible to replicate too.

Teammates at international level and at Ajax before joining Tottenham, these two knew each other’s game like the back of their hands, and that type of chemistry can only grow organically.

Unfortunately, Alderweireld left Spurs in 2021 for £13m, while Vertonghen left a year prior on a free.

Age catches up to everyone, but it has to be said that Spurs really do miss these two players.