Mohamed Salah is still the best right winger in the Premier League according to Jamie Carragher.

Speaking on Sky Sports Premier League’s YouTube channel, Carragher was asked to name who he believed to be the best right winger in the division, and, as a Liverpool fan, he, inevitably, chose Salah.

However, despite his biases towards the Reds, Carragher did admit that Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka runs Salah very close, claiming that if the England international can keep up his current level of form for two or three years, there’ll be a real conversation to be had.

KIRKBY, ENGLAND – JULY 12: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson captain of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on July 12, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Salah the best in the league

Carragher gave his verdict on the £35m Liverpool attacker.

“Mo Salah. I think Salah is the best right winger. I think Saka is running him really close. I think the form we saw from Saka last season and how he started in the first game. We need to see that for a two or three year period. Salah has been a revelation for Liverpool and probably one of the best we’ve seen in the Premier League,” Carragher said.

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 12: Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium on August 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The best ever

There’s a real argument to make that Mo Salah is the best right winger the Premier League has ever seen, let alone the best in the league right now.

His goalscoring numbers are utterly ridiculous, and the only player in this position who can compete was Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, of course, played off the right during his first spell with Manchester United, but even then, you’d have to say that the Portuguese star wasn’t quite as consistently brilliant as Salah has been for Liverpool.

The numbers tell the story, Ronaldo had just one 20+ goal season in the league for United, Salah has already had four, with two 19-goal seasons thrown in for good measure too.

Salah may well be the best winger we’ve ever seen in this league.