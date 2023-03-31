‘The answer is’: Journalist shares the real reason Tottenham haven’t sacked Fabio Paratici yet











Fabio Paratici’s future at Tottenham is up in the air after he was slapped with a worldwide ban from football by FIFA.

The Italian may not be able to continue his job at Spurs, but, for now, he remains the club’s Sporting Director.

Spurs have had plenty of chances to get rid of Paratici throughout this whole debacle, but, for some reason, they’ve decided to stick by their man.

So, why have Tottenham not sacked Paratici yet? Well, according to The Times’ Tom Allnutt, there is a rather simple explanation.

Indeed, speaking on Off The Ball, Allnutt said that Spurs simply haven’t sacked Paratici yet because they really rate him and his contributions as Sporting Director.

Spurs really rate Paratici

Allnutt spoke about why Paratici hasn’t been sacked yet.

“People are now, understandably, bewildered as to why the club are standing by Paratici. They’ve had two or three opportunities to sack him and move on, but the answer is, quite clearly, that they really rate him and they really value his contributions particularly now when we’re approaching the summer transfer window and he would be very involved with that,” Allnutt said.

Why?

Fabio Paratici has a very impressive CV, but we can’t help but wonder why Spurs rate him so highly.

Look at his transfer history at Tottenham. It’s not all that impressive.

Yes, the likes of Cristian Romero, Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur have been decent, but there have been far too many signings that haven’t worked out such as Richarlison, Bryan Gil, Yves Bissouma and Clement Lenglet, while Paratici was also a driving force behind the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo.

It’s understandable that Spurs don’t want to give up on this partnership, but they could probably save themselves a lot of hassle by just parting ways with Paratici in the near future.

