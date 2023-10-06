Tottenham Hotspur are on cloud nine at the minute, in wake of an outstanding start to the new Premier League season.

Ange Postecoglou hasn’t needed much time to clean house at Spurs and take them back to the heights they should be hitting.

Tottenham currently sit second in the table after the opening seven games of the Premier League campaign. They’re just one point off top spot.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Spurs are also playing a lot better. Despite Harry Kane, leaving, they’re more looking just as dangerous in attack. Tottenham also look more solid at the back, and overall more cohesive as a team.

Obviously it’s still very early in the season, but the speed in which Tottenham have turned things round bodes well for the rest of the campaign.

It’s worth remembering that Postecoglou arrived at Spurs to a mixed reaction. There were some who didn’t think he was right for Tottenham, or that thought he wasn’t big enough of a name.

This is after Tottenham landed two of the biggest names in world football – Jose Conte and Jose Mourinho – and Nuno Espirito Santo, who at the time was shining with Wolves.

Head and shoulders above the rest

However, it hasn’t taken Postecoglou long to turn any doubters into fans. He’s pretty much universally lauded at N17 and plenty of neutrals like him too for his character and attitude.

Football Daily has now published a graphic on X which shows just how much better the Australian is doing than his three permanent predecessors.

The graphic focuses on five statistics per Premier League game. In terms of shots, possession, touches in the opposition box, passes in the final third, and possession won in the final third, Postecoglou is well ahead on all counts.

Under Postecoglou, Spurs are registering 19.7 shots per game, 61 percent possession, 43 touches in the opposition box, 188 final-third passes and 7.1 possession won in the final third per game on average.

Levy has pulled off an absolute masterstroke in bringing Postecoglou to Tottenham. It goes to show that it’s more about how well someone fits at a club than just a marquee name.