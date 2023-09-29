Tottenham face Liverpool this weekend in what should be an incredibly close encounter between two teams in red-hot form.

Neither side has lost a game yet in the Premier League so far this term, and both teams will be keen to end the other’s unbeaten streak on Saturday.

Tottenham may be at home, but Liverpool are probably coming into this game as slight favourites due to their stronger recent form.

Speaking on ESPN, Ale Moreno has given his prediction for this match, and he says that he can see Liverpool winning this game as they will get the better of Tottenham in transition, naming Cristian Romero as a player who could make the mistake to give Liverpool the three points here.

Photo by AIZAR RALDES/AFP via Getty Images

Romero could hand Liverpool the win

Moreno made his prediction for this match.

“I’m going to take Liverpool because they can take advantage of some transition moments that Spurs have at times. With their willingness to go forward, they leave themselves in bad positions, Romero might have a bad decision in him, that’s why I’m taking Liverpool and Darwin Nunez scoring the winner,” Moreno said.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

One mistake

The reality is that in games like this it can often take just one mistake to decide the result.

Both Tottenham and Liverpool will fancy their chances of getting a win here, and it may well come down to which team can hold their nerve and not do anything stupid.

Sadly, as Moreno says, it would be well within Romero’s character to make the mistake that costs Tottenham this weekend – he almost did it last week against Arsenal when he gave away the penalty to make it 2-1.

Composure may well be the name of the game on Saturday in this game, and Romero doesn’t necessarily excel in that area.