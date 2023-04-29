‘That’s why’: Paul Merson says nobody wants the Tottenham job because of one player











Paul Merson has claimed that nobody has taken the Tottenham job yet because of the uncertainty around Harry Kane’s future.

The England captain is entering the final year of his Spurs contract, and it looks as though he could be on the move this summer.

With all due respect to Spurs, they won’t be the same club without Kane in their team, and Merson thinks that all potential managers realise just how perilous this situation is.

Speaking on Soccer Saturday (29/4/22) 1:10PM, Merson gave his verdict on this situation.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Kane an issue

Merson spoke about Kane and the next Tottenham manager.

“No one takes the Tottenham job if Harry Kane goes. Why would you take the job if Kane goes, it’s a terrible job if Kane goes. That’s why I don’t think they have anyone in because they think what’s the point in trying to sort people out if Kane goes,” Merson said.

“Take him out of this team and Son will go ‘well I want to go’ I don’t think this is a good job with Harry Kane not there.”

Impossible task

There are certain jobs in football that are just poisoned chalices.

Whoever took over from Alex Ferguson at Manchester United was destined to fail, Jurgen Klopp will be a tough act to follow at Liverpool, and taking over at Spurs after Harry Kane’s departure is an almost impossible task.

Tottenham have been almost a one man team this season, and that one man is Kane. Without him they’d be in mid-table, and if he goes, this squad begins to look distinctly average.

Any manager would be a fool to take this Spurs job without guarantees about Kane’s future.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Show all