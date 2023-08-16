‘That’s why’: Journalist shares why Romeo Lavia snubbed Liverpool and joined Chelsea instead

Liverpool look to have lost out on midfield target Romeo Lavia and journalist Sacha Tavolieri has shared why he ended up going to Chelsea instead of Anfield.

The journalist shared that Lavia has in fact picked Chelsea over Liverpool and he reported why the Belgian picked London instead of the Reds.

Tavolieri has shared why Lavia chose Chelsea over Liverpool. He said: “Sources told Romeo Lavia’s felt Liverpool played with him that’s why he decided to go for Chelsea. He was there, waiting for them and felt like they didn’t considered him as a priority.

“As written yesterday, Liverpool lost too much time last week with low offers before the Blues assault. That’s one of the reasons why he will be a Chelsea player next season even if his initial personal preference was the Reds.”

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Journalist shares why Romeo Lavia snubbed Liverpool

It does make sense that Lavia felt like he was not the preferred choice at Anfield. It sounded like they could have signed him but ended up trying to get Caicedo.

Players want to feel like they are wanted at the club. It looks like Mauricio Pochettino’s side have made Lavia feel more wanted than Klopp’s.

This will just cause more of a rivalry between the two sides and it is definitely a very big decision for Lavia to have made this summer.

No doubt the Blues will be buzzing as they signed Caicedo and now look to have completed the deal to sign Lavia. With Enzo Fernandes, they have a top midfield trio.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Now, Liverpool desperately need a defensive midfielder whilst Chelsea will most likely move onto other positions they want to strengthen.

This could easily give Chelsea the advantage this season as they can look to strengthen their squad elsewhere whilst Liverpool are stuck looking for options who were not their top targets.