The Rugby World Cup is on at the moment, and, as you can imagine, it’s the talk of the sporting world right now.

Even in football, a few rugby-related questions are leaking into interviews and social media posts, and now, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been asked about rugby.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Alexander-Arnold was asked which of his current Liverpool teammates would make the best rugby player, and he named Ibrahima Konate as the one player in the squad he thinks has what it takes to switch sports.

Konate could play rugby

Alexander-Arnold spoke about the £35m player.

“Who out of your teammates would make a good rugby player?” Alexander-Arnold was asked.

“I would say Ibou, he’s big and strong and fast, that’s what you need,” Alexander-Arnold said.

Good squad

Liverpool may be one of the best football teams in the world, but we’d wager that this squad would give any team in the world a run for their money in rugby.

As Alexander-Arnold says, Konate would be a fantastic player with his combination of strength and speed, but the same could surely be said of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Darwin Nunez.

Of course, it’s a completely different sport, but there isn’t much more to it than being fast, strong aggressive and competitive.

Konate is one of the most promising centre-backs in the game, but if his footballing career doesn’t end up going to plan, he could easily transition into rugby and probably dominate the sport.