Sky journalist drops claim about Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham

Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge has shared what the Tottenham Hotspur fans and players can expect from Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs announced that they had appointed the 57-year-old in June, and he took the N17 reins at the start of July.

Postecoglou joined Tottenham from Celtic and signed a four-year contract to become Antonio Conte’s successor.

The Spurs fanbase seemed split initially, but Postecoglou has won a lot of fans over with his interviews and attitude.

Over the years, the Australian has shown that he’s a no-nonsense manager and isn’t afraid to make his feelings known.

Bridge, writing on GiveMeSport, has claimed that Postecoglou will be somewhat different to Conte on the touchline.

“It looks like he takes no prisoners,” said Bridge.

“He’s not a kind of Conte manager where he’ll be screaming on the touchline, but he keeps his anger inside.

“He knows what he wants and then you’ll know about it. That’s what I’ve been told.

“He is very good with the media. He doesn’t get too close with anyone in the media and I think he is a very good addition to the Premier League.”

From what we’ve seen from Postecoglou so far, he looks like a great shout for Tottenham. However, he’s got a lot of work to do.

Postecoglou has been known to shout at his players not to keep passing the ball back, as reported by Herald Scotland last year.

There have been quite a few players at Tottenham who have a habit of doing just that, so it’ll be interesting to see what happens in pre-season and beyond.

Last season, Spurs were massively disappointing. They need someone to pick them up by the scruff of the neck and pull them up.

Postecoglou is just the man. Passionate, no-nonsense, heart on sleeve and, in terms of his football style, delivers exciting and winning football.