‘That’s the worrying thing’: Pundit says there’s something which really concerns him about Ryan Gravenberch

Steve Nicol has admitted that he is worried about Liverpool signing Ryan Gravenberch, suggesting that it looks ominous that he did not play more for Bayern Munich last season.

Nicol was speaking to ESPN as the Reds reportedly open talks over a deal for the Dutchman in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

It appears that Ryan Gravenberch could be one of those to move in the last couple of days. The 21-year-old had a tough time in his first year at the Allianz Arena. And with Liverpool seeking further reinforcements in the middle of the park, it seems that Gravenberch is seen as a potential answer for Jurgen Klopp.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

BBC Sport reports that talks are underway as Liverpool look to bring him to Anfield. But it appears that it is not a deal which captures Nicol’s imagination.

Nicol has concerns as Liverpool eye Gravenberch

He only started three games in the German top-flight last year. And with that, Nicol believes that he would struggle to make an immediate impact if he ends up on Merseyside.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

“I don’t know. I understand he’s 21. And I understand the very point we’ve just made that Klopp and his culture and his club makes players better,” he told ESPN.

“But my worry would be, why did this guy not play more last season when Bayern Munich were probably the worst version of Bayern Munich for the last decade, why he didn’t get on the field more? You’re talking about three or four appearances. That’s the worrying thing to me.”

In fairness, Liverpool are rebuilding after a dramatic summer. A number of players who were previously key to the club have moved on. And in their place, the Reds have signed players who are going to reach their peak in the next few years.

It may be frustrating for a little while. Liverpool’s first three games have shown that they are a work in progress – despite the points they have taken from the fixtures.

But there are incredibly encouraging signs for the future. So Gravenberch would arguably fit perfectly into that squad. He also now has a point to prove after a difficult time since his £20 million move to Bavaria.

And while Nicol has his concerns, there is no doubt that plenty of Liverpool fans will be delighted if a deal gets across the line.