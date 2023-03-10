'That's the moment': Journalist shares what could spark Daniel Levy into sacking Antonio Conte at Tottenham











Speaking on his YouTube channel, Alasdair Gold has been discussing Antonio Conte’s future at Tottenham.

As has been widely reported over the last 48 hours, Conte’s future at Spurs is very uncertain, and according to Gold, he could even be sacked before the end of the season.

Indeed, the journalist says that Conte’s immediate future is based on Daniel Levy’s faith in the Italian to guide the team into the top four, stating that the moment Levy begins to panic about their top four chances, Conte could be sacked.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Conte could go when Levy thinks Spurs won’t get top four

Gold shared what he knows about Conte’s job status and when he could be sacked.

“The mood around the club is not great. The way things are going, could it end sooner than that this relationship? Quite possibly. It’s so fragile. It’s now based on the moment Daniel Levy panics about the top four. The moment he really thinks ‘ok they’re not playing for him, we’re not going to get top four, we’re not going to get the money.’ That’s the moment I feel he panics and tries to change the dynamic in some way,” Gold said.

Could be safe for a while

As poor as Tottenham have been lately, if Conte’s future hinges on Levy’s faith in a top four finish then he could be safe for the next few weeks.

Indeed, with very winnable games against Southampton, Everton and Bournemouth coming up, Spurs could actually end up tightening their grip on the top four over the next month, and by that point, a change so late into the season may not be worth it.

However, saying that a team who have lost to the likes of Wolves and Sheffield United as of late will win their upcoming matches is quite naïve, and there’s every chance Conte could be gone within a fortnight if he doesn’t win against Everton and Southampton.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

