'That's not true': Pundit shares what Daniel Levy told him directly about Harry Kane











Speaking on the Up Front Podcast, Simon Jordan has shared some insight into Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur.

Jordan was discussing Kane’s future with Tim Sherwood and the former Spurs manager made quite a claim about Kane, stating that Spurs turned down £150m for the striker last year.

Jordan wasn’t having any of that though, and he called out Sherwood for his claim, asking him what the source of this information was.

Sherwood then tried to turn the tables on Jordan, asking him how he knew that his claim of a £150m bid wasn’t true, but Jordan said that Daniel Levy himself actually told him that there was no such bid for Kane.

No £150m bid for Kane

Jordan shared what he heard from Levy about Kane.

“He held the cards last year when they turned down £150m for him,” Sherwood said,

“That’s not true, that’s not true, nobody bid £150m for him who told you that?” Jordan asked.

“Who told you they didn’t?” Sherwood said.

“Daniel! Yeah, nowhere near it. Listen, we can debate this until the cows come home,” Jordan said.

What he’s worth

If there wasn’t actually a £150m bid for Harry Kane last summer then we can understand why Tottenham didn’t sell him.

Kane is undoubtedly one of world football’s premier talents, and he’d be worth every penny of that £150m transfer fee to Tottenham.

Yes, there may well have been bids, but unless that £150m barrier is broken, we can understand why Levy didn’t want to sell. After all, this is a player that is absolutely priceless to Spurs and any future success they may have in mind.

Whether or not any such offer arrives this summer remains to be seen, but until now, nobody has been forthcoming in terms of stumping up the cash required to get Kane out of Spurs.

