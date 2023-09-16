‘That’s how good he was’: Theo Walcott says 38-year-old Arsenal let go was simply incredible

Arsenal have had so many talented footballers over the years, but in terms of technical ability, there may not be many better than Santi Cazorla.

Indeed, the Spanish midfielder is consistently named by Arsenal figures as the best player they’ve ever seen in training at London Colney, and not wanting to buck that trend, Theo Walcott has now hailed the 38-year-old.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel, Walcott was speaking about some of the best players he ever trained with at Arsenal, and he says that Cazorla was always incredible behind the scenes, sharing a story about how he used to be able to take corners with both feet.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Cazorla was incredible

Walcott shared a story about Cazorla in Arsenal training.

“Do you know what, Santi, the thing about him. I remember him taking corners, set-pieces and Arsene wanted a left-footed corner to swap feet, and you wouldn’t know what footed he was, that’s how good he was. So yeah, and he’s still playing, he’s still playing,” Walcott said.

So good

We can’t even begin to imagine how good Cazorla used to be in Arsenal training.

The Spaniard would make the game look, quite simply, effortless when playing against some of the best teams in the Premier League, so we can only imagine the type of tricks he used to pull off in training when the pressure was off.

Every single player that has trained with Cazorla says the same thing about him, he was an incredible talent who is still doing the business to this day in the Spanish second division.

Cazorla is an Arsenal great, that’s for sure.