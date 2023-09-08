Kai Havertz has had a strange career so far.

As a teenager, he was tearing the Bundesliga to shreds as one of the hottest attacking prospects in Europe, but after moving to England, it’s been all downhill for the German.

Indeed, while Havertz may have scored the winner in a Champions League final for Chelsea, you’ll be hard pressed to find any fan who would say the German was anything but poor at Stamford Bridge, and, sadly, it appears he’s on the same sort of trajectory at Arsenal.

Speaking on ESPN, Craig Burley has had his say on Havertz, and he believes that the 24-year-old may already be damaged goods, stating that there is plenty of scar tissue with Havertz after his poor spells at Chelsea and Arsenal, claiming that the player we saw at Bayer Leverkusen a few years ago is long gone now.

Havertz washed up

Burley gave his verdict on the 24-year-old.

“I don’t know what to say about this boy. He’s clearly a talented player. I watched him play for Leverkusen and he looked a player, but that’s gone now unfortunately. There is a lot of scar tissue from his time at Chelsea, and there is some early scar tissue from his early performances at Arsenal. I keep hearing this time thing. How do you buy time when the results start to turn and Man City start charging away?” Burley said.

It can happen

As strange as it is to say it about a 24-year-old, Havertz may well be past his best.

We’ve seen this a few times in the past where a player peaks at a young age and never gets back to that level again. Michael Owen, Alexandre Pato and Robbie Fowler are just a few examples of footballers who peaked early and never recovered, and Havertz could well be on that same path.

Fingers crossed the best is yet to come from Havertz, but after watching him these past few years, it’s hard to imagine him getting back to the levels he showed all those years ago in the Bundesliga.