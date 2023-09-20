Arsenal have their first Champions League game in years later today as they face PSV Eindhoven in what should be a huge occasion at the Emirates.

All of the north London club’s work in recent years has been building towards this, but, sadly, one of the Gunners’ most important players won’t be able to enjoy this occasion.

Indeed, after picking up an injury against Everton at the weekend, Gabriel Martinelli isn’t fit to feature in this game, and, speaking in his press conference, Mikel Arteta confirmed that the winger won’t be playing in this match.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Martinelli won’t play

Arteta shared an update on the £6m man’s injury.

“He felt something in his hamstring and we need to do some further tests to assess if there is any big damage or not but he will be out for tomorrow’s game, that’s for sure,” Arteta said.

Arteta then responded when asked if Martinelli will be fit to face Tottenham:

“It’s a possibility but we don’t know yet. We need some more tests and see what happens.”

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Massive shame

This is a huge shame for Martinelli.

There arguably isn’t a player in this Arsenal squad who has earned the right to play in the Champions League as much as Martinelli, but, sadly, injury is now going to rob him of that chance.

Martinelli is an absolutely brilliant player who will have plenty of other chances in this competition ahead of him, but you never forget your first, and the fact that he won’t be on the pitch with his teammates against PSV just doesn’t feel right.

Sadly, Martinelli will have to wait to make his Champions League debut.