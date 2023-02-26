'That's fantastic': BBC pundit praises Fraser Forster in Tottenham win











Paul Robinson has told BBC Radio 5 Live that the grab from Fraser Forster when Kai Havertz looked to be through on goal was fantastic from the Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper in their win over Chelsea.

Spurs secured another important victory in their push for the top-four. Their first goal on Sunday came from an unlikely source, with Oliver Skipp hitting a thunderous strike from outside the box right at the end of the second-half. Harry Kane sealed the victory late on.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Tottenham played some great football at times. But they also had to defend well to keep the visitors from creating too many chances. Of course, scoring goals has been a real problem of late for Graham Potter’s side.

Robinson praises Forster

When Chelsea did break through, Forster was there to stake a further claim for why he should keep his place when Hugo Lloris returns. And one of those moments came during the second-half.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Havertz was played onside as he was played through one-on-one with the Englishman. However, Forster – who is not known from being the quickest goalkeeper in the Premier League – managed to get off his line and smother the ball before the German could take it around him and inevitably score.

And Robinson suggested that it was superb from the 34-year-old.

“That’s fantastic anticipation from Forster. He reads it so well and gets out bravely at the feet Havertz,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“It’s end to end.”

Of course, Tottenham will hold off on a decision until Lloris is back. However, it is probably fair to say that Forster is leaving Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini with a decision to make.

The Englishman has done little wrong during his run in the side. And there have been some superb moments, including a magnificent save against AC Milan in the Champions League.

Ultimately, it does feel like Tottenham have to sign a new number one in the summer. But Spurs have not lost anything from Forster replacing Lloris.

It seems as though he has something to prove. And that is helping him produce some very solid displays.