‘That’s elite’: Pundit blown away by what 26-year-old Arsenal player did vs PSV Eindhoven

Lucy Ward has lauded Gabriel Jesus for the touch and finish that put Arsenal 3-0 up against PSV Eindhoven during the first-half of their Champions League tie on Wednesday night.

Ward was speaking on TNT Sports (broadcast on 20/9; 20:40) as the Gunners blew the Eredivisie side away during the first-half at the Emirates on their return to European football’s top table.

Gabriel Jesus had an outstanding first 45 minutes against PSV as he made his return to the starting lineup. The Brazilian has had to bide his time following his return from injury.

But he reminded everyone of the kind of quality he possesses with the third goal. Jesus brought a delicious Leandro Trossard cross down with a gorgeous touch, with the ball spinning back into his path as he brought it under his spell.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Jesus then fired a thunderous shot into the far side of the net. It was a real statement for those who question just how lethal the 26-year-old can be in front of goal.

Ward lauds Gabriel Jesus after Arsenal goal

Certainly, Ward was in no doubt that there are not too many players who would have been able to produce that kind of touch and finish in that moment.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

“That’s elite technical ability there. That is the reason he’s been brought into this club. Not just technical; tactical, his mentality as well. And he’s a winner,” she told TNT Sports.

There is no doubt that Jesus has been an outstanding signing for Arsenal. And he was a game-changer alongside Oleksandr Zinchenko following their arrivals from Manchester City.

He has come in for criticism. And there was a lengthy run last season where he failed to find the back of the net.

But he was absolutely clinical when the chance came against PSV. And that hints that he is ready to play a massive part in Arsenal’s season now that he is getting back to full fitness and sharpness.