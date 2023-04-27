'That would be interesting': Harry Redknapp reacts after hearing Spurs could appoint 37-year-old as their new manager
Harry Redknapp has been reacting after hearing that Vincent Kompany is a candidate for the Tottenham job after Antonio Conte’s sacking.
Kompany has been strongly linked with a move to the north London club in recent weeks, and according to Redknapp, this could be a great move.
Speaking on the Beyond The Pitch Podcast, Redknapp gave his verdict on the links between Kompany and Tottenham, and he seems to like the idea of the 37-year-old coming to north London.
Indeed, Redknapp says that it would be very interesting to see the Manchester City legend at Spurs, claiming that he looks like a fantastic young manager and a great fit for Tottenham.
Kompany is great
Redknapp reacted to the Kompany rumours.
“Listen, I don’t know. They’re talking about Vincent Kompany being of interest. That would be interesting. He’s a great guy, he looks like a fantastic young man, a top player who looks like he could be a great manager,” Redknapp said.
Worth a punt
Of all the candidates that have been mentioned as potential future Spurs managers, Kompany may well be the most fascinating coach.
He’s young, he’s well-respected, he knows the league and he plays a gorgeous brand of football with Burnley.
As Redknapp says, Kompany has all the makings of being a top class manager, but, as ever, there is a catch.
Indeed, the 37-year-old seems to be quite happy in the north west with Burnley having spent the best part of the last 15 years living in Manchester when he was a City player.
Factor in that he’s been tipped as a potential replacement for Pep Guardiola at the Etihad, and there are questions as to whether or not Kompany would even want the Spurs job.
This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on.
