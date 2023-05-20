‘That was false’: German journalist shares what Julian Nagelsmann really thinks of Tottenham











Julian Nagelsmann never truly considered Tottenham Hotspur to be a big club.

That is according to German journalist, Constantin Eckner, who was speaking about the former Bayern Munich manager on The Tottenham Way Podcast.

Eckner was addressing reports that Nagelsmann had held talks with Spurs and that he considered the north London side to be a big club, and he says that those reports were most definitely wide of the mark.

Indeed, Eckner says that the Nagelsmann was actually worried about Spurs’ future, while noting that the wider perception of Tottenham in Germany is that they are something of a second-rate club in England.

Nagelsmann’s view of Spurs

Eckner shared what he knows about Nagelsmann.

“What I have gathered from people who know Nagelsmann who have an inside look, he wasn’t sure what the future is of Tottenham, the immediate future. What’s next year? What is coming? Will Kane still be there? How much can they invest? Will they play European football? Etcetera, etcetera. At that point he wasn’t considering going to Tottenham at this point in time,” Eckner said.

“There was one report that they were in serious negotiations and that he sees Tottenham as a big club, that was false, it’s just guesswork I guess.

“You have to think of the perception of Tottenham in Germany. Nagelsmann was born there and he’s only worked in Germany. Tottenham are seen as the club behind the big ones. I compared them one time to Bayer Leverkusen, always behind Dortmund or Leipzig in Germany, and for Tottenham they’re behind City, United and you can argue about Arsenal and Chelsea, but you know what I’m getting at.”

Difficult

This is why it will be so difficult for Tottenham to attract any truly top-class managers.

Yes, Spurs are a rich club with perhaps the best stadium in the world, but at the end of the day, they aren’t successful.

No trophies in 15 years will lead to managers like Nagelsmann considering you to be a second-rate club, and that perception will be incredibly difficult to change.

It’s a cruel cycle of failure leading to a lack of ability to attract top targets, and that means that it’s tough for Spurs to have any truly upwards mobility.

It will be difficult for Spurs to attract a manager of Nagelsmann’s quality.

