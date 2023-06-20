Dean Jones has expressed concern about the idea of Chelsea coming on for Joao Palhinha this summer.

Speaking on the Fulhamish Podcast, Jones stated that while he’s not seen Chelsea linked to Palhinha in print anywhere, he has heard from his own sources that the Blues do admire the player.

As a Fulham fan, Jones is worried about the idea of the Whites’ £60m player heading across SW6, while he also noted that Tottenham have been mentioned as potential suitors for Palhinha.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Chelsea keen

Jones shared what he knows about the Fulham midfielder.

“The other clubs that we might be talking about if Palhinha does leave Fulham. Liverpool were the first one mentioned, but luckily that doesn’t seem to have progressed. Tottenham have been mentioned a few times as a potential one. One that I haven’t seen written, but I have heard is that Chelsea do admire him. That cannot happen, that scares me a bit. Chelsea and Arsenal are both going after a certain style of defensive midfielder, why are they not going for the best in the league right now? That’s a bit strange,” Jones said.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Nightmare

This would be the nightmare scenario for Fulham.

Losing Palhinha this summer would be a disaster in any circumstance, but losing him to Chelsea would be a real kick in the teeth.

Not only are Chelsea Fulham’s biggest rivals, they actually finished below the Whites lasts season, you could make a real serious argument that this is a sideways step at this point for the player.

Palhinha is certainly a player who will be spoken about all summer long, and every Fulham fan will be hoping that Chelsea don’t come in for the Portuguese star.