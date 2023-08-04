‘That might’ve changed’: Arsenal may have changed their mind about selling 26-year-old – journalist

Kieran Tierney was one player who appeared to be on the chopping block at Arsenal at the beginning of the summer.

The full-back was being strongly linked with a move to Newcastle earlier this summer, and Arsenal were reportedly ready to let him go.

However, these reports about Tierney leaving have really slowed down recently, and according to Amy Lawrence, speaking on the Handbrake Off Podcast, Arsenal’s stance regarding selling Tierney may now have changed.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Tierney could now stay

Lawrence shared what she now knows about Tierney.

“When he came on it was a reminder of the edgy competitiveness that he brings, that only he brings, and last season I had resigned myself to the fact that he would be sold, but it looks like that might have changed and I’m really chuffed because he deserves more gametime and he does brings something others don’t have,” Lawrence said.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Good to hear

There will be many Arsenal fans who will be glad to hear that Tierney may now be staying at Arsenal.

The full-back is a real fan favourite at the Emirates, and as Lawrence says, there really isn’t anyone else in the Arsenal squad quite like him in terms of passion, desire and tenacity.

He’s great option at left-back, he’s a fantastic character in the dressing room and he, quite clearly, loves the club.

This season more than ever, Arsenal need depth in their squad as they try to compete on all four fronts, so keeping Tierney will be vital for the Gunners in their quest to compete for all of the top honours next term.