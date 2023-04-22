‘That is massive’: Alasdair Gold shares what he’s now hearing from people close to Mauricio Pochettino











Tottenham Hotspur still haven’t reached out to Maurcio Pochettino about replacing Antonio Conte at Spurs according to Alasdair Gold.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Tottenham journalist shared and update on the Argentine as he appears to be edging ever closer to the Chelsea job.

Gold says that he’s very intrigued by the idea of Pochettino heading to Chelsea, and, of course, the links to the Blues has led some to wonder whether or not Spurs would spring into action and approach the 51-year-old.

However, according to Gold, there has still been nothing from Spurs or Pochettino to suggest that a reunion is on the cards in an update that he described as ‘massive’.

No contact

Gold shared what he’s heard once again from Pochettino and Spurs’ camp.

“What I’m fascinated by is the prospect of Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea. That is interesting. Pochettino, it’s incredible really how that situation is developing. He’s a very viable candidate to become the next Chelsea manager. If that were to happen I’d be fascinated to see how the Spurs fans go with that,” Gold said.

“This is the key thing, Spurs have shown zero interest in re-appointing Mauricio Pochettino, they haven’t I’ve been asking people around Poch, and from what I understand, and this is coming from within the club as well, there has been no contact with Pochettino at this point, I double checked before doing this video, and there have been no feelers put out. Which is huge really when you see the calls from the fans at the stadium. That is massive.”

Not happening

If there’s been no contact between Spurs and Pochettino at this point then it’s safe to assume that this one isn’t happening.

Fans want it, the players want it, but the board don’t want it and that’s all that matters.

Why Spurs haven’t been in touch with Pochettino is a huge mystery, but if there’s one thing we know about Tottenham it’s that sometimes you can’t really explain why Daniel Levy does certain things in a certain way.

