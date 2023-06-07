‘That is genuine’: How Tottenham’s players really feel about Ange Postocoglou being appointed as their manager











Ange Postecoglou hasn’t even been the Tottenham manager of one full day yet and there is already scepticism about whether or not he’s the right man for the job.

Indeed, he’s been written off by a number of pundits already, and according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC podcast, his own players aren’t sold on him either.

The journalist says that the dressing room are not won over by the idea of Postecoglou coming in, remarkably claiming that most of the players don’t even know who he is.

Spurs’ players aren’t sold on Postecoglou

Jones shared what he knows about the new Tottenham manager.

“It’s not going to work, this is the problem. It’s different to Graham Potter, but it’s the same in that fans aren’t convinced from day one, you won’t get the time you need. This is not it, the changing room is not won over by him, most of them don’t even know who he is, that is genuine as well, a lot of them don’t, that’s true, it’s just a fact,” Jones said.

Not a good start

Well, this isn’t a good start to life at Tottenham.

If you’re going into a dressing room where there isn’t ultimate respect from your players, you’re fighting an uphill battle straight away.

Of course, first impressions count for a lot, so perhaps Postecoglou can win this team around with a few early results or some brilliant training sessions, but, right now, he doesn’t seem geared up for success at Spurs.

Things can change quickly, but as Jones says, Graham Potter was in a very similar situation at Chelsea and we all know how that one ended up.

There are already worrying early signs for the new Spurs boss.

