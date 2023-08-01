‘That is big news’: Pundit reacts to what he’s now hearing from Arsenal in the transfer market

Craig Burley has suggested that Arsenal targeting David Raya is big news as it is a sign that the Gunners are not leaving anything to chance as they look to improve on last season.

Burley was speaking on ESPN following reports at the weekend claiming that Arsenal are now keen on the Brentford goalkeeper.

It was The Athletic who initially suggested on Sunday that Arsenal are eyeing David Raya once again. It appears that Mikel Arteta wants to have the Spaniard battling with Aaron Ramsdale for the number one spot at the Emirates next season.

Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Of course, Arsenal have already been one of the pace-setters in the transfer window. They smashed their transfer record to sign Declan Rice. Meanwhile, they have also signed the likes of Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber.

Burley thinks Arsenal are making big statement with Raya pursuit

Few would have anticipated that they would also want another goalkeeper. But they could now part with a hefty sum to try and bring Raya to the Emirates.

Photo by Mike Lawrence/ISI Photos/Getty Images

For some, it is a slightly unnecessary move. But Burley believes that Arsenal targeting Raya really emphasises that the Gunners are not content to fall short next season.

“I’ll say one thing though, the fact we’re talking about this, the fact that it seems that Arsenal are not finished in their spending and the fact of what they’ve already spent, it’s certainly telling you that they’re not going to take last year sitting down. They’re not going to rest on it,” he told ESPN.

“To be fair to Arsenal, this board, this recruitment team, this club are saying: ‘we’re going to build on this’. And that is big news for this club. So it seems to me that Arsenal are not going to go away this year again.”

Obviously, Raya would not become Arsenal’s most expensive signing of the summer if he joins. But Burley is surely right to suggest that it would be a real statement.

The Gunners went big on Declan Rice. But it was absolutely imperative that they improved in the middle of the park. Meanwhile, Timber ticks a lot of boxes for the backline and could be an inspired addition.

The move for Havertz is arguably more of a gamble. But again, he can feature in a number of spots.

Raya could potentially arrive and barely feature next season if Ramsdale finds his best form.

But Arsenal are looking to be ruthless with the summit now in sight.