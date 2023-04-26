‘That is an issue’: Journalist makes a claim about Levy and Pochettino’s relationship now after Spurs snub











Mauricio Pochettino and Daniel Levy aren’t the best of friends at the moment according to Graeme Bailey.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, the journalist was discussing Pochettino’s situation as he closes in on the Chelsea job, while there are also questions as to why the Argentine didn’t end up returning to Tottenham.

According to Bailey, the Argentine wasn’t even considered by Spurs, stating that his relationship with Daniel Levy is frosty at best, claiming that these two are not best friends by any stretch of the imagination.

Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Not getting on

Bailey shared what he knows about Pochettino.

“I think his relationship with Daniel Levy is not a bad one, but they’re not best friends by any stretch of the imagination and that is an issue. Daniel Levy has considered whether to go back or not and he has as well. I think this is the perfect landing spot for him. Pochettino is a safe pair of hands, if Chelsea treat him right he can do anything with this team,” Bailey said.

Understandable

The fact that Pochettino and Levy don’t get on as if they’re best friends is understandable. After all, would you be very friendly with your former boss who decided to sack you?

Obviously, it’s more complicated than that in a lot of ways, and there are politics at play here that we won’t know about, but overall it’s not too shocking to hear that Pochettino and Levy aren’t as close as they once were.

Levy probably should have put the olive branch out there to see if Pochettino wanted to return to Tottenham – it’s what the fans wanted, but for some reason he’s decided not to go down that avenue.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Show all