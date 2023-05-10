‘That is a twist’: Journalist shares what he’s now hearing about Declan Rice and Arsenal











Declan Rice’s top priority all season has been to join Arsenal, but the new £120m pricetag attached to the midfielder has complicated things.

Speaking on the Ranks FC Podcast, Dean Jones has given an update, and he says that he’s spoken to people who know Rice very well, and they’ve been telling him that he wants to join Arsenal this summer.

However, after Sky Sports reported that West Ham want £120m for Rice, Jones cast doubts over this move, stating that he can’t see the Gunners spending such a massive sum on one player this summer.

Twist in the Rice race

Jones shared what he knows about Rice.

“I know, and I know a few people that know Declan Rice very well and his first pick all season, his priority has been Arsenal, that is true. Arsenal really want Declan Rice. But I don’t think Arsenal would pay £120m on Declan Rice. Arsenal aren’t going to spend that are they? And I don’t think they have the players to offer in the other direction, that is a twist,” Jones said.

Difficult

Rice may want to join Arsenal, but it will be really difficult to get a deal done if West Ham don’t play ball.

£120m is absolutely ridiculous for a player who has never kicked a ball in the Champions League, and with Arsenal’s record signing sitting at just £72m, it’s hard to see the north London club coughing up this sort of cash for a player like Rice.

Whether or not West Ham can find a buyer at that sort of price remains to be seen, but if they can’t perhaps Arsenal will be able to pick him up for slightly below the Hammers’ perceived market value.

This will certainly be one of the transfer stories of the summer.

