‘That guy’: Ferdinand says £175k-a-week Spurs ace is ‘the reason you’re going to see an exciting Tottenham’

Tottenham lost Harry Kane this summer but pundit Anton Ferdinand believes that the player departing could massively benefit one attacker and Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham have had a summer rebuild which has been a rollercoaster of emotions. They have signed some good players but also lost Kane.

With the former Spurs striker scoring 30 Premier League goals last season, the club needs to find a new talisman.

The North London side have seen Richarlison take Kane’s place in the starting lineup. Ferdinand believes that Richarlison could suit the new manager’s style a lot more.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Ferdinand believes Richarlison could thrive under Postecoglou

Richarlison’s first season at Spurs last campaign was not great. He managed three goals and only one was in the Premier League.

Speaking on the FIVES podcast, Ferdinand spoke about how he believes Richarlison may suit Postecoglou more than Kane. He said: “I think, they (Spurs) deserves credit. I think Harry Kane going will suit Ange (Postecoglou) in terms of the way that he plays.

“You look at every bit, it is crazy the goals your losing but you look at everywhere he has been. In terms of the manager, who is the most important person at the football club. Where he has been successful he has played with a pressing number nine.

“That’s not Harry Kane. Richarlison is that guy. He’s going to get chances to play now. He needs to add goals 100% but in terms of the structure of the way Ange likes to play, he (Richarlison) is ideal. This is the reason why you are going to see an exciting Tottenham.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

We have seen the new manager be a lot more progressive and play lots of attacking football at Spurs since he joined.

It has felt like a breath of fresh air for fans of the club. Kane is an amazing player who any manager would be lucky to have, but it is good that Spurs have a replacement in the squad already who suits his style.

The player, who is on £175k-a-week, definitely needs to score more to become a success, but if he works hard the goals should come.