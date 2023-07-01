‘That good’: Aston Villa signing labelled ‘outstanding’ will be wanted by Real Madrid next year – Journalist

Journalist Graeme Bailey is very excited about Aston Villa signing Pau Torres and he believes the player will soon be attracting interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Aston Villa mean business this summer. With Unai Emery helping them qualify for Europe, the club look to be backing the manager with some big signings.

They have already signed Youri Tielemans and now reports have suggested that they are going to complete the signing of Pau Torres.

The defender knows Unai Emery well. The pair won the Europa League together when Emery was in charge of Villarreal.

Photo by David Aliaga/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Journalist claims European giants will be wanting Pau Torres next year

The reported signing is exciting many in the Villa fan base as it looks to be a very big summer for the club. The fans will get even more excited by what they have heard from Bailey.

The journalist was talking about Torres on the Talking Transfers podcast. He suggested that Real Madrid and Barcelona will be keen on Torres next year. He said: “The deal is nearly done. They have got him for around 40 million Euros. Good deal.

“He’s going to link up with Unai Emery. In 12 months’ time Pau Torres is going to be getting linked with a return to Spain with Real Madrid and Barcelona, he is that good. Clubs will be wondering why they didn’t do the deal. He is an outstanding player and he is going to show it at Villa. He’s a great signing, one of the signings of the summer.”

Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

This from Bailey shows that Villa have a great defender on their hands. His comments will no doubt get Villa fans excited. They now have four very strong centre-backs at the club. This is ideal as they will be competing in a lot more fixtures next season.

Torres has won a European trophy and is a Spanish international. At the age of 26 years-old he seems to already be a very top talent. He will add some much-needed experience and a winning mentality to the club.