‘That could be something’: Journalist has heard Mikel Arteta could change 24-year-old’s position next season











Takehiro Tomiyasu could be set for a position change next season according to Football.London’s Kaya Kaynak.

The journalist was discussing the potential departure of Kieran Tierney from the Emirates this summer, and he says that if the left-back does leave, Arsenal will need a new backup.

However, Arsenal’s new backup left-back may not be in the shape of a new signing.

Indeed, according to Kaynak, speaking on The View From The Clock End Podcast, people in and around Arsenal are suggesting that Tomiyasu could be shifted to left-back if Tierney leaves and one of the young right-backs coming through the academy, such as Reuell Walters, could come into the first-team fold.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Tomiyasu could shift over

The journalist shared what he’s heard about Tomiyasu.



“I’d like to keep him. If Kieran Tierney leaves you need a good backup and I’ve spoken to a few people in and around the club that have suggested that Tomiyasu could be that and that a right-back could come through. City have done that with Cancelo being the left-back but also being able to play at right-back, that could be something Arsenal look to do,” Kaynak said.

Would make sense

The more you think about this move, the more it makes sense.

As we all know, Mikel Arteta likes to play with an inverted full-back on that left-side, and Tomiyasu is quite well-equipped to play in that role.

Indeed, as a two-footed player who is very good on the ball, Tomiyasu would be brilliant in that left-back/midfielder role.

Of course, his vision and passing ability would need some work, but it’s fair to say that he’s a more natural fit than someone like Tierney for that role.

Don’t be too surprised if the 24-year-old ends up changing position next term.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Show all