Declan Rice’s camp are showing signs of encouragement that their player wants to join Arsenal.

That is according to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth who was speaking on Hayters TV about Arsenal’s transfer plans.

According to Sheth, the Gunners have actually received encouragement on three seperate fronts, with Kai Havertz’s camp, Jurrien Timber’s camp and Rice’s camp all showing signs that they want their players to head to the Emirates this summer.

Photo by Lukas Kabon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Encouragement

Sheth shared what he knows about Arsenal’s ongoing pursuits.

“Someone like Jurrien Timber is a player they’re looking at, I’m told talks are positive and there is encouragement from the Havertz camp, from the Rice camp and from the Timber camp that they do want to join the club. That can only be a good thing for Arsenal, because it can only help them when they’re negotiating a fee with a club,” Sheth said.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Big window

This will be a huge transfer window for Arsenal if they manage to get all three of these deals over the line.

They would transform all aspects of their squad if they can make these signings, make no mistake about it.

Rice would transform the midfield, Timber would add some much needed depth to the defence, while Havertz would cover the attack very well.

Of course, getting these deals done will not be easy. Club-to-club negotiations are often the biggest hurdles in any transfer situation, and that’s something Arsenal need to sort out.

The Gunners could be set for a truly transformative transfer window, that’s for sure.